ANAMOSA, Iowa – The Jones County Volunteer Center seeks donated items for its fifth annual Veteran Supply Drive, held in conjunction with Jones County Veterans Affairs.
Items for collection include deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, feminine products, brushes, soap and body wash and cash.
Items will be compiled into hygiene kits and distributed to local food banks, veterans and low-income families.
The collection will continue through Sept. 30.
Call Amy Keltner at 319-560-0811 or email amy.keltner@uweci.org for more information.