Four local businesses and organizations will receive funds from Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Employer Innovation Fund grant program.
The program assists businesses, nonprofit organizations and schools provide postsecondary training to Iowa residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
Local recipients, grant awards and projects announced today include:
- Truck Country of Iowa, $38,060, to help alter the company’s instructor-led training to virtual learning.
- Clarke University, $11,000, to offer courses to underserved community members in partnership with Four Mounds Foundation, Fountain of Youth and Crescent Community Health Center.
- Four Mounds Foundation, $97,493, to support at-risk youth in obtaining training and paid hands-on experience in the construction industry.
- Greater Dubuque Development Corp., $100,000, to provide training in industrial maintenance, production, industrial sewing and other areas.