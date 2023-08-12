Authorities said a Dubuque County man fled the scene and left a man seriously injured in a ditch following a vehicle crash last month.

Ryan C. Cook, 20, of Worthington, Iowa, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, a felony. He also was cited with failure to maintain control and striking fixtures upon a highway.

