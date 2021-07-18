SHERRILL, Iowa — Rob Weidenbacher has “Fire/EMS Volunteer” tattooed on his left forearm, but that’s not how you can tell he is passionate about what has been his community service calling.
“It has to be in your heart,” Weidenbacher said. “You have to want to help people. You can help a person survive.”
Weidenbacher, 71, retired a couple of years ago from serving as assistant fire chief and ambulance service director for Sherrill Fire Department and Emergency Services. He spent 33 years with the department and remains active by serving on local commissions devoted to firefighters, EMS personnel and firefighter and EMS training.
“He’s dedicated beyond the normal volunteer,” said Tom Berger, who serves as both Epworth fire chief and Dubuque County Emergency Management director and has known Weidenbacher 30 years. “He’s one of those guys who is there for his community.”
Weidenbacher retired after 41 years at John Deere Dubuque Works in 2013. He joined Sherrill’s volunteer fire and EMS group in 1986.
“Basically, I wanted to do something for the community — for the people around here,” he said.
Weidenbacher lives across South Mound Road from Sherrill’s fire station, and would often race across the street during calls — day or night.
“In the middle of the night, the pager goes off and rocks you out of the bed,” he said. “You quickly get dressed and run over there (to the fire station).”
Memories of some calls are hard to shake, including a fire that killed an infant at a trailer park north of Dubuque in January 2005.
“Memories like that are in the back of your head and for no reason at all, they will pop in again,” he said. “It’s tragic. The child was in a back room and they handed it out to me. I took the child into the ambulance, and we did everything possible.”
Weidenbacher also responded to both fires that struck Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown.
The historic restaurant, established in 1852 and billed as “Iowa’s Oldest Bar and Restaurant,” caught fire from an explosion on Christmas Eve 2007 and suffered a total loss, then was rebuilt but again burned to the ground in October 2008. It reopened in 2009.
“Those stick out in my mind,” Weidenbacher said. “The first one, we tried to put it out. The second one, when we got there, it was fully engulfed. We had no chance whatsoever. That’s the drawback of some of this volunteer service — remembering the stuff that didn’t turn out so well. But I’ve had good calls where we revived a person from a cardiac arrest and stuff like that. It’s a good thing to do, and it’s very rewarding. You wouldn’t believe what you can do for the community.”
Berger said Weidenbacher remains “pretty active,” despite his retired status.
“He’s involved in our county EMS association and our Training Operations Committee — it’s the group that runs the operations of the (county fire and EMS) training facility.”
Weidenbacher said he enjoys serving on the local committees.
“One of the best things they ever did was when they started the county EMS association,” he said. “I started sometime in 1989. You get to know all of the other agencies. You get to know what they need and they know what we need. We try to write grants and help each other out and we have no trouble with mutual aid. We get along very well.”