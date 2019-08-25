ELIZABETH, Ill. — In recent years, adventure-seekers hoping for a bird’s-eye view of Jo Daviess County needed look no further than Elizabeth’s Long Hollow Canopy Tours.
The business boasts multiple soaring ziplines, a suspended bridge and a platform from which customers can rappel. But, while the tour does include a brief hike, it’s light on difficulty — as long as you’re not afraid of heights.
But the facility’s latest addition adds a new wrinkle to the high-flying fun. Visitors can navigate a branching suspended obstacle course, all in the pursuit of glory.
“Over in the new course, it’s less heavy on ziplining and more (focused on) obstacles to get across from one platform to another platform,” said Mackenzie Hackert, the facility’s manager.
The challenge course debuted earlier this month. Up to eight participants can tackle it at one time, a process that usually takes about two hours, Hackert said.
Obstacles that must be overcome include swinging logs, climbing vines, walls and bridges. At each stop, participants, each of whom is attached to a safety harness, must acquire a key to earn passage to the next platform.
“Once they are clipped, they have to go get the next key,” Hackert said. “That key unhooks them from what they’re currently on and it hooks them on the next element.”
The traditional zipline course has a clear beginning, middle and end. Not so for the adventure course.
“We have different options throughout the course depending on how difficult or easy you want to go,” Hackert said.
Treehouses serve as hubs along the course where participants can regroup and prepare their next moves. And while coaches accompany the groups traversing the course, the participants are given more control over their own destinies.
“They can handle all their own equipment, but they can never come unattached (from the safety lines),” Hackert said.
Dalton Schoen is in the midst of his first summer working as a guide at Long Hollow Canopy Tours. He spent weeks training with course creators and has navigated the obstacles multiple times.
“It’s a pretty challenging course,” he said. “A physically demanding one, but a fun one.”
He highlighted the first obstacle, in which swinging logs make traversing a bridge difficult.
“It is a challenge, but none of it’s like impossible,” Schoen said. “It’s just a unique, fun experience.”