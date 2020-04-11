A former longtime principal of Dubuque Senior High School died this week in Iowa City, according to an obituary.
Donald H. Kolsrud, 85, of Iowa City, died Thursday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, the obituary stated.
Kolsrud, a native of Davenport, is a veteran of the U.S. Army who began his teaching career in Clinton. He later became an assistant principal at a Clinton school.
In 1972, Kolsrud and his family moved to Dubuque, where he was named Senior's principal, according to his obituary. He held the position until 1987, before moving to Brooking, S.D., to teach future education administrators.
One notable achievement of his time in Dubuque was convincing Oscar-winning actor, director and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone to attend the school's 1977 senior prom while Stallone was filming a movie in the area.