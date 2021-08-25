Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools will release students early on Thursday, Aug. 26, due to heat.
Students in those schools will be released two hours early. In the Dubuque school district, afternoon preschool will be canceled.
The National Weather Service predicts a high near 88 degrees in the Dubuque area on Thursday. This will be the third consecutive day in which these schools have had an early release.