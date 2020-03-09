Citing federal overreach and failure to “live under a proper interpretation” of America’s founding document, Wisconsin legislators have proposed a joint resolution calling for a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.
The proposal has the backing of multiple southwest Wisconsin lawmakers, including co-sponsor Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
“The states should have more power than the federal government because they are closer to the people,” he said. “I have a relationship with my constituents. They know who I am. They know my family. If they come to me with an issue, it’s so much more personal to me because I want to make sure that we serve them well, whereas at the federal level that doesn’t happen.”
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, also support the measure.
The joint resolution calls for the imposition of fiscal restraints on the federal government, limitation of its power and jurisdiction and limitation of the terms of office for its officials and members of Congress.
The proposal was delivered to a Senate committee and could be brought to the floor when the body convenes this month before the conclusion of the state legislative session.
The Article V convention is one of two methods for amending the U.S. Constitution, occurring once two-thirds of states pass resolutions.
However, the approach employed for all constitutional amendments to date began in Congress, wherein both houses adopted the proposal with a two-thirds vote.
In either scenario, three-fourths of states must ratify an amendment for it to become law.
Despite the assurances of proponents, many legal scholars believe no mechanism exists to limit the scope of topics to be addressed during an Article V Constitutional Convention, including Warren Burger, former chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The Convention could make its own rules and set its own agenda,” he wrote in 1988. “A new Convention could plunge our nation into constitutional confusion and confrontation at every turn.”
Each of the 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution originated in Congress, which opponents of the bill view as a surefire way to confine the amendment process to a single subject.
“If legislators want to amend the Constitution, they should use the amendment process that we’ve already utilized,” said Molly Collins, advocacy director of ACLU of Wisconsin.
Christopher Budzisz, professor of political science at Loras College in Dubuque, observed that Article V resolutions, which generally originate from the political right, reflect legitimate state reactions to the historical expansion of federal power across all three branches of government.
The longstanding legal push and pull dates to the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.
“There is a bit of irony in there,” he said. “In Wisconsin, there is a concern about the expansion of the national government, so they want to amend the Constitution. But at the same time, these people may be supportive of President (Donald) Trump. What they don’t see is that (the power of) the presidency has expanded as well. So, it sometimes has less to do with the merits of the argument versus, do you like the outcome or not?”
Novak, who believes that federal overreach is apparent regardless of the party that holds office, doubts a convention ever will occur.
“I look at this as more making a statement,” he said.
Marklein did not respond to requests seeking comment for this story.