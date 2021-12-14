Megan and Cody Springer walked into the basement of the Dubuque Salvation Army headquarters with nothing more than an empty garbage bag.
A few minutes later, they left with a bundle of toys, a bicycle and the promise of a happy Christmas.
“We really appreciate what they do,” said Cody Springer. “It gives the kids hope.”
On Monday, the Dubuque Salvation Army began its annual toy distribution event, with plans to hand out about 4,500 toys to about 900 children over the next two days in order to fulfill the mission of giving every local child a Christmas worth remembering.
Throughout the afternoon, parents waited for their turn to walk into the room filled with donated toys, games, books and clothes and picked out an assortment of presents for their children.
Cindy Kohlmann, communications director for the Salvation Army of Dubuque, said the local organization has run the annual toy distribution program for several decades, collecting toys and monetary donations throughout the year as a means of ensuring that every child in Dubuque has a present to open at Christmastime.
“We believe that no child should go through Christmas without a new toy,” Kohlmann said. “They all deserve to experience the joy of Christmas.”
Each family that participates in the event is allowed to pick out two small toys and one large toy for each of their children, along with a large family gift, a family board game and clothes. All of the items this year were new, either donated or purchased using donated funds. Parents could choose from a wide variety of items to fit their children’s interests, ranging from teddy bears to action figures to science kits.
Kohlmann said the event only exists because of the generosity of the community. Volunteers work throughout the year to collect toy and monetary donations from residents and local businesses. Multiple local nonprofits offer their own assistance in garnering donations for the program.
During the distribution, volunteers walk with each family as they pick up toys, guiding them from table to table.
Sharon Kretz, of Dubuque, has volunteered at the Salvation Army for about 15 years. In her eyes, the toy distribution event is even more vital for the community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has made the past few years hard for a lot of people,” Kretz said. “There’s a lot of people who need help this year to make sure they can have a good Christmas.”
Once all the toys run out, the Salvation Army will jump right back into fundraising for next year’s toy distribution, with volunteers already scheduled to collect donations this weekend.
“Christmas may be one day of the year, but for us, it’s year-round,” Kohlmann said. “We want to make sure that by the time next year’s Christmas rolls around, we’ll have enough toys for every child who needs them.”