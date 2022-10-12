Soil health and water quality improvement incentive programs backed by a Dubuque County coalition saw significant growth in their second full year.
Dubuque County, the City of Dubuque and the Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District — collaborating as Dubuque County Watersheds — have invested nearly $1 million through several programs and partnerships to incentivize local landowners to implement practices that reduce soil runoff. These practices also improve soil health on county farms if they are continued.
In fiscal year 2021, the first year of the programs, Dubuque County allocated $90,000 as a local match for a partnership with Truterra, a soil health program of Land O’Lakes Inc. that pays farmers for the number of acres on which they reduce tillage or plant cover crops.
In its first year, practices were implemented on 35 farms covering 2,772 acres. In the 2022 fiscal year, the program led to implementation on 43 farms and 3,447 acres, using all $100,000 allocated in local funding.
“It’s a pretty big increase in acres with (about) the same amount of funding,” said Dubuque County Watersheds Program Director Eric Schmechel.
One way the county accomplished that increase was by reducing the amount paid to farmers repeating their enrollment in the program from $2.50 per acre to $1.50 per acre. That left $60,000 of the county funds for new farmers.
“And yet, a lot of the repeats still enrolled,” Schmechel said.
Starting in January, Truterra participants also will qualify for a new warranty program designed to be a crop-yield guarantee for farmers who change to practices that support soil health.
“Transitioning from selling your product to selling the solution includes risk mitigation,” Truterra representative Brent Hull said in a recent meeting of the Dubuque County Watersheds board. “It takes some of the scariness out of trying some of these new strategies.”
The county also backed a program from ReHarvest Partners called the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund with $75,000 in its first year. The program led to an estimated reduction of 42,562 pounds of nitrogen runoff and 2,975 pounds of phosphorus runoff from 38 fields and 2,398 acres in 2021.
Nutrient estimates for 2022 are not yet available, but Schmechel said with the $150,000 the program had from the county and state, 5,600 acres were contracted in Dubuque County.
Dubuque County Watersheds also partially funded three big projects in the past two years through the county’s Edge of Field program, which was allocated $100,000 for the work. Those included pond, sediment basin and wetland projects on area farms.
The biggest of those, a 3.8-acre retention pond at a farm near Epworth, is expected to prevent 274 tons of soil loss from surrounding fields annually.
Schmechel said Dubuque County Watersheds’ efforts have been a big success but that he would like to see a long-term strategy to grow them.
“What we’ve been able to showcase is that the demand is there,” he said.
