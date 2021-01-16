The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Benjamin R. Kramer, 18, of 1089 S. Grandview Ave., was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his father, Ryan J. Kramer, 48, of the same address.
- Keith A. Roberts, 50, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Victor R. Moreno, 21, of 1820 Loras Blvd., reported the theft of $9,990 worth of insulin, as well as a $10 bag, at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday.