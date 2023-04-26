An animal known for going with the flow at a Dubuque museum serves as an indicator of an out-of-balance ecosystem in the wild.
With their translucent, moonlike bells floating throughout the blue water of their tank in the Rivers to the Sea exhibit, the moon jellies have become popular attractions at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Museum staff say that when the jellyfish bloom, or appear in great numbers, they indicate an unhealthy ecosystem.
“When they bloom, that’s when there are problems,” said Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the museum.
Moon jelly blooms can be caused by warming water, overfishing that removes the animal’s predators, or algae blooms from fertilizer pollution.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a creature that floats through its tank with mesmerizing repetition.
GOING WITH THE FLOW
Moon jellies are relatively small types of jellyfish.
“They can get up to 5 or 6 inches in bell size,” Roseland said.
Don’t expect expert swimming from moon jellies.
“This species doesn’t really propel itself,” Roseland said. “They rely on water flow to get around. They go wherever it brings them.”
The tentacles of a moon jelly do contain stinging cells.
“But they are so small, their tentacles don’t penetrate human skin,” Roseland said. “Those are feeding tentacles. They float around and grab food.”
‘AN INTERESTING LIFE CYCLE’
Roseland said moon jellies have what she termed “an interesting life cycle.”
Moon jellies reproduce both sexually and asexually. Moon jelly males release sperm that are taken in by female moon jellies and fertilized internally.
“Once they are ready, the female will release them into the water,” Roseland said. “The fertilized eggs will be active swimming larvae. It will plant itself onto a rock or something stable in the water. Then it will become a polyp.”
When environmental conditions are right, a polyp will segment its body to reproduce by releasing a tiny jelly called an ephyra into the water.
Within a few weeks, the bell appears and the jellies become full-grown versions of the creature, called a medusa.
“We’re hoping to start an active propagation program, so when we need new jellyfish we don’t have to source them — we will have some ready to go when we need them,” Roseland said.
THEY REALLY ARE ANIMALS
“People look at them — especially when they are in their polyp stages and they are planted on the bottom — and wonder if it is an animal, because it looks like a plant and has strategies like a plant,” Roseland said. “But it is an animal.”
