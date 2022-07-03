Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in The Galena Territory, Ill., announced appointing Stephen Geisz as its new general manager. He has 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry and previously was general manager for Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park in Dubuque. In his new position, he will oversee all day-to-day operations of the resort, including three on-site restaurants and Stonedrift Spa, which will open later this year.
•
Origin Design announced the following appointments:
Pat Ready as chief executive officer.
Craig Geisler, Lauren Ray, Tim Tranel and Jim Bousley as team leaders.
Mike Ruden as director of architectural operations.
•
Stonehill Communities announced that Matt Dodds has joined the Stonehill Benevolent Foundation Board.
•
Boyd Gaming announced promoting Tia Ernst to senior account executive and Bill Griffin to player development manager.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co. announced hiring Joseph Hinkel as an accounting manager and Carrin Baker as a staff accountant.
•
Hawk Valley Retreat & Cottages in Galena, Ill., has been recognized as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for bed-and-breakfasts, ranking 13th out of the top 25 in the country. The award recognizes the best in tourism and hospitality, as ranked by guests.
