The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Casey D. Peck, 24, of Madison, Wis., and Trista M. Bickel, 36, of Windsor, Wis., were arrested at 2:34 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of marijuana/THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bickel also was charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Gladney Whitaker, 46, of 440½ Winona St., was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Whitaker assaulted Tiffany N. Welton, 39, of the same address.
- Marshea J.D. Walker, 34, of 364 W. Locust St., was arrested at 11 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Walker assaulted Brian A. Miller, 32, of the same address.