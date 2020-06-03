DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A divided Dyersville City Council this week decided not to open the city swimming pool this summer, saying savings could be used to improve the facility for next season.
Council members voted, 3-2, to keep the Dyersville Aquatic Center closed after its original opening date was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Council Members Mike English, Jenni Ostwinkle Silva and Jim Gibbs supported that move.
“My feeling is we pass this season,” English said. “It is going to cost us $100,000 to open it. I think what I want to do is go to the (Parks & Recreation Commission) board and say let’s upgrade this thing next year.”
Tom Westhoff and Mike Oberbroeckling voted against keeping the pool closed, saying many residents wanted to see it opened for lap swimming and swimming lessons for children. Those are the only two uses of swimming pools currently allowed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“I think parents appreciate the opportunity to have their kids take swimming lessons,” Westhoff said. “I think you have a greater sense of safety if (kids) go through swimming lessons.”
Keeping the pool closed this year is expected to save the city $163,969.
Mayor Jim Heavens said he is not sure how COVID-19 will affect the city’s budget, but he hopes the city can use the money saved from keeping the pool closed to update the aquatic center.
“I think if you have to take something away from someone, you should try to give something back to them,” he said.
Council members also considered options such as limiting the number of people at the pool or allowing private swimming lessons only. The latter option would have saved $63,735.
“What I can reassure you is that we are going to work very hard and diligently to make sure next year is the best pool season,” said City Administrator Mick Michel.