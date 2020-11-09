ELIZABETH, Ill. – A teenager was seriously injured when the tractor he was driving overturned and trapped him today in Jo Daviess County.
Thomas A. Herbig, 19, of Pecatonica, was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Herbig was operating a tractor in a cornfield at 2815 E. Bethel Road in rural Elizabeth at about 10:15 a.m. today when one of the tractor’s tires dropped into a hole, causing it to roll onto its side.
Herbig was extricated from the tractor by the Elizabeth Fire Department and taken by ambulance to a landing zone, from which he was airlifted.