PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville kennel owner says that if city leaders prevent him from continuing to breed dogs at his home, he will sue the city.
Dan Winch, co-owner of Bernese Buds, made the threat after Platteville Plan Commission members this week unanimously recommended that Winch be denied a special permit that would enable him to operate his business in a residential neighborhood.
“I’m going to file an injunction against the city, and we’ll file a $2 million or $3 million lawsuit against the city,” said Winch, of 345 Bayley Ave., to neighbors who protested his plans at the commission meeting. “It will raise your taxes.”
Winch said if the city is amenable to carving out an exception, he will be “a lot easier to work with.”
The dispute emerged after the commission in 2020 revised city ordinances governing animals and kennels.
Opposition centers not so much on Winch’s lovable Bernese mountain dogs but on the quantity of them on his property, which spans 7,533 square feet. City code now requires it to be at least 33,000 square feet based upon the number of dogs present.
“I think those standards are there for a legitimate reason,” said Community Development Director Joe Carroll. “You have a certain potential for noise, odors, activities that could create issues for neighbors.”
Winch, who has operated his business for nine years and is licensed by the state and American Kennel Club, cares for eight breeding dogs. The resulting puppies do not count toward the total quota until they are 5 months old. He said litter sizes number eight dogs on average.
Winch also seeks to board dogs on his property. He has installed 10 30-square-foot kennel enclosures in his fenced backyard, a dog run and a 406-square-foot room inside his residence. Winch said the dogs have access to the entire home.
Winch said he purchased his home and installed the infrastructure in “good faith” that he would be able to run his operation under the former regulations, which had no lot size requirements. Proceeds from a lawsuit would enable him to build new facilities outside the city limits.
Winch said no sales occur on the property, but city code now stipulates that dog breeding is a commercial activity, which requires a business kennel license.
Winch received a one-year grace period to enter into compliance, but that extension expires this month. Common Council members could grant him another, but without a license and permit, Winch would not be able to board nor breed dogs. However, he could keep his current eight.
Winch said his business is a community asset, generating revenue for local pet supply stores and the veterinary clinic.
Several neighbors disagreed.
Paul Baker, of 315 Bayley Ave., told city officials in an email that the noise coming from Winch’s property is “ridiculous” and that feces accumulates in Winch’s yard, enabling runoff to enter Baker’s yard.
“We had to start using barn lime on our side of the fence to try and knock down the odor,” Baker wrote.
Other neighbors told the commission that carving out an exception could set a precedent for “spot zoning” in the city.
Common Council Member Isaac Shanley, who also sits on the commission, concurred.
“I pretty much have the same concerns as the neighbors — the lot size, the noise, the waste,” he said.
Common Council members will review Winch’s permit request at their Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting.