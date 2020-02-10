Angie Potter said she appreciated having a multitude of child-rearing resources under one roof.
“I just had a baby, and getting out is hard, so this is really convenient,” said Potter, of Elizabeth, Ill.
Potter spent part of Sunday afternoon strolling through the Dubuque Stork Affair event, held at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Hosted by Wartick Photography and Sprout by Steve’s Ace Hardware, the third annual event drew about 500 people and featured a variety of informational booths, clothing sales, educational demonstrations and other activities aimed at new and expectant parents.
“I really like the hands-on demonstrations,” Potter said.
Shelby Wartick, an event organizer, said about three years ago she approached Tricia Kerth, of Sprout, and Kerth’s sister, Sara Carpenter, about developing an event that drew together various resources for people expecting children or expanding their families.
Wartick said the emphasis was on personally connecting people with the resources.
“It’s better than finding a baby book and trying to figure out your way through it,” she said. “You can actually go talk to experts in all of these different fields to talk you through pregnancy, birth and after that.”
Carpenter said the event aims for broad appeal.
“We want to show people all of their options, and not try to steer you in a certain direction, but to provide the resources to make your own (decision),” she said.
This year’s event featured 44 vendor booths, ranging from medical resources and toys to nutrition and massage.
“They bring these great products that people can try — everything from products to services, and education,” Wartick said. “Infant CPR is perfect for the broad range of people who come.”
Proceeds from the event help support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Alex Robinson and Alexa Yurs, both of Elkhorn, Wis., were touring the hotel in advance of their summer wedding in Dubuque and decided to browse among the various vendors.
“It’s amazing,” Yurs said. “There is a great variety.”