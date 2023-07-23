PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As 11-year-old Pavi Maggied waited for customers to stop by her jewelry booth in Platteville’s City Park on Saturday, she used a pair of pliers to fiddle with a bracelet and make sure it was just right.

Her booth included earrings made of wire wrapped around sparkling beads and rings of all different shapes and colors, among other crafts. One piece drawing particular attention from passersby was a wire necklace carefully shaped into the outline of a cat.

Recommended for you