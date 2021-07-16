PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It took the Platteville Common Council less than 20 minutes this week to allocate $1.26 million in federal pandemic assistance to city projects.
Council members directed staff to funnel the dollars to infrastructure improvements, safety upgrades and COVID-19 relief for businesses and residents, but the slate of community needs are so expansive, the undertakings represented just a fraction of potential investments.
“I never want to say that $1.2 million isn’t a lot of money, but it’s not a lot of money,” said Council President Barb Daus.
Platteville recently received its first half of two stimulus payments, which come to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law in March.
The legislation provided $350 billion to city, county and state governments. Apportionment was based on population and economic factors.
Platteville’s dollars likely will not be spent this year. Rather, staff will integrate the funding into the city’s 2022 budget, which includes an annual review and selection of infrastructure projects.
Staff recommended that about $300,000 be directed to infrastructure and $300,000 be used to replenish the city’s general fund as a replacement for losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic laid bare the challenges of holding fully remote and hybrid meetings using the city’s aging audiovisual equipment, and staff estimate it will cost $40,000 to $60,000 to upgrade it.
The city also intends to upgrade its heating, cooling and air systems in City Hall. An engineering study alone will cost an estimated $20,000.
Stimulus dollars also can be directed into wastewater and stormwater improvements, and council members agreed that constructing a long-needed retention pond in Platteville Industrial Park would facilitate the sale of lots.
A much-desired investment in broadband internet would pose a challenge for Platteville, even though stimulus funds can be used to install high-speed connections.
Federal regulations stipulate that the dollars be reserved for communities that lack any broadband service.
“They are talking about folks that don’t have anything,” said Public Works Director Howard Crofoot. “Whether it’s good service or not is a different question.”
The city already is served by a broadband provider and might not qualify, despite widespread community complaints that connections are unreliable and perform at slow speeds.
“If we don’t at least try to address broadband, people are going to tar and feather us,” Council Member Kathy Kopp said.
The council also intends to invest in public safety improvements, including expanding its network of security cameras downtown as well as remediating the city’s emergency radio communications system, which is falling prey to signal interference.
Other investments might include providing development incentives for affordable housing.
The city intends to direct some funding to pandemic-relief programs, which might include impacted businesses and workers as well as a revolving loan fund for Platteville Housing Authority that would provide rent and security deposit assistance.