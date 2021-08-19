Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders are readying to welcome hundreds of elementary school students to their new home next week.
Following a spring and summer of renovations, the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School campus in Dubuque now also will be home to Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School starting this fall.
“It’s very fulfilling,” said Jeff Rusch, the system’s director of buildings and grounds. “The school looked great before, but it just needed an update. ... We really feel that the parents and the kids and the alumni who come back and see it will really like what they see.”
The improvements at the system’s Central Campus are among a bevy of renovation, construction and other improvement projects wrapping up in time for a new school year in local school districts.
Dubuque County projects
At Holy Family’s Central Campus, system officials renovated existing space to make room for Our Lady of Guadalupe students.
Mazzuchelli’s main office was remodeled to serve both the middle and elementary schools. Workers removed lockers from some hallways to create additional classroom space, allowing early childhood and elementary students to occupy classrooms on the ground and first floors.
Behind the campus, two new playgrounds have been installed — one for early childhood and one for elementary students.
In Dubuque Community Schools, several smaller projects are expected to be ready for the start of the school year, including new blacktop for the Kennedy Elementary School playground, a new intercom system in a portion of Hempstead High School and new ovens in the district’s central kitchen.
The district also had to make updates to seclusion rooms at most campuses to comply with new state rules, said Mark Fassbinder, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds. Marshall and Eisenhower elementary schools have new LED lighting, and the gym floors at Prescott Elementary and Eleanor Roosevelt Middle schools were refinished.
Other districts
In the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, crews are working on a $3.4 million renovation and expansion to the junior high and high school campus, the first phase of an effort to eventually move all of the district’s students to one campus.
When the current round of work is completed, the school will have a new main entrance that routes visitors through a new junior high and high school office.
Crews also removed a locker bay and constructed special education classrooms in its place. They are remodeling the campus’s kitchen and creating an outdoor patio where students can eat.
Improvements also include a new weight room that is nearly three times the size of the old one, Superintendent T.J. Potts said.
In the Mineral Point (Wis.) Unified School District, work is wrapping up on an $11.9 million addition and renovation project at the elementary school.
The building has a new gymnasium, library space and sensory room for special education classrooms, as well as new secure entrances.
“I think it gives the community just a wonderful educational facility that’s inviting, that has connections to the community, that will probably be in place long after I’m gone,” Superintendent Mitch Wainwright said.
In the Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District, officials are nearing the completion of a new, $1.2 million ag learning center at the high school. Local FFA alumni raised $300,000 to contribute to the project.
The new building includes a shop area, classroom space and a greenhouse.
“It’s definitely going to open up the class possibilities as far as the number of classes kids are going to be able to take in the ag-related fields,” Superintendent Chris Hoover said.
Other area school district projects include:
- Bellevue, Iowa: New lighting and ceiling tile in the remaining portion of the middle and high school building; reconfigurations at the elementary school to accommodate additional class sections
- Belmont, Wis.: Renovated cafeteria with new lights, ceiling, soundproofing and painting; work in progress on a new bus garage
- Benton, Wis.: Repaved parking lot
- Boscobel, Wis.: New LED lighting in every building; new bleachers, repaired ceiling and new paint in the high school gym; new high school bus canopy
- Clayton Ridge, Iowa: Kitchen/lunchroom renovation
- Edgewood-Colesburg, Iowa: New furniture, shelving, windows and carpet in the secondary library; resurfaced track; football field drainage improvements
- Fennimore, Wis.: A computer lab remodeled into a TV studio for fifth-grade productions; expansion of elementary library
- Galena, Ill.: New aluminum bleachers and drainage tile at the football field
- Maquoketa Valley, Iowa: New second entrance to Earlville Elementary, which will route visitors to the school through the main office
- Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue: New elementary school windows and reflooring in some elementary classrooms
- MFL MarMac, Iowa: Resurfaced track at the high school; LED lighting improvements; remodeled office spaces
- Monticello, Iowa: New asphalt on the road around the high school
- Shullsburg, Wis.: New air-conditioning in the high school gym; new stormwater sewer system; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements
- Southwestern Wisconsin: Renovated old middle school locker rooms and a music room into space for the district’s new day care offering
- Warren, Ill.: New windows in the junior and senior high school building