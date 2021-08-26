Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekend benefit ride will raise funds to help local veterans whose homes are in disrepair.
Roofs 4 Vets will begin at 11 a.m. with the ride commencing at noon on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Shenanigans, 3203 Jackson St.
The event is a joint effort of Custom Riders R.C. Inc., Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, Dubuque Home Improvement and Shenanigans, according to an online announcement. Donations will be accepted.
The event also includes live music and a silent auction.
