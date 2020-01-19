Police said a Georgia man sustained minor injuries Friday when he lost control of his truck on a snow-covered roadway and crashed into a retaining wall.
Jeremy M. Rouse, 32, of Keysville, Ga., was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the crash, according to a Dubuque police report.
Police said Rouse was traveling east on Dodge Street just before 2 p.m. Friday when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road near the Bryant Street exit.
Rouse then crashed into a retaining wall.
Rouse was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.