A Dubuque man convicted of dealing drugs that led to an overdose death was sentenced this week to more than 16 years in federal prison.
Michael A. Stevenson, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after a jury in April found Stevenson guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and four counts of distributing a controlled substance.
A judge also determined Stevenson threatened a trial witness and was untruthful during testimony, according to a press release.
He was sentenced to 16 years, eight months in prison, must pay a $500 fine and must pay $13,194.59 in restitution, according to the release.
There is no parole in the federal system. Stevenson will serve three years of supervised release after prison.
Federal court documents state that Stevenson conspired to distribute heroin and crack cocaine from January to September 2017. They also state that he sold heroin on Feb. 1 and 2, 2017, and that he sold both heroin and crack on Aug. 23, 2017.
Stevenson sold heroin to a Dubuque man who died of an overdose on Feb. 2, 2017.
Police investigating the man’s death found more than 300 text messages that were sent to Stevenson, “the majority of them being drug-related,” the release stated.