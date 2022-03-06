MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School Board members on Saturday announced the three finalists to become the district’s next superintendent.
The finalists are Tara Notz, the director of professional development and student learning and the director of special education for the Maquoketa school district; Brett Abbotts, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Council Bluffs; and Mark Taylor, principal of North Hill Elementary School in Burlington,.
Chris Hoover, the district’s superintendent since 2014, announced in December that he is resigning, effective June 30.
A press release states that the district’s hired executive recruitment firm, McPherson & Jacobson, reviewed and screened 19 people who applied for the position. Those findings were shared with school board members on Feb. 28.
Board members narrowed the field to four semifinalists, all of whom were interviewed Saturday. The board then selected the three finalists.
Interviews of those three are slated for Wednesday, March 9.
“Numerous stakeholder groups will have the opportunity to meet the final candidates and submit input to the board about each of them,” the press release states.
School board members anticipate selecting the next superintendent by Friday, March 11.