Almost Home is transitioning from serving single, homeless men to addressing an unmet need in Dubuque — homeless fathers with children.
Almost Home operates The Guest House, a seasonal homeless shelter for men, and Open Closet, a collection of free clothes and shoes, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
Currently, there are places to stay in town for homeless men, for homeless women and for homeless, single women with children. No such options exist for single men with children. Because of that fact, Almost Home will no longer house single men, according to Executive Director Gwen Kirchhof, but will become a place for men with children.
Since January, Almost Home has heard from seven men looking for a place to stay with their children, Kirchhof said.
“These fathers have come into Open Closet and then they’ll say, ‘Can you shelter us?’” Kirchhof said. “We’ve referred them to the Homeless Hotline, hoping there’s some place for them, but really there is no place.”
The closest single-father shelter the Almost Home team could find was The Gospel Mission in Sioux City, Iowa.
Another factor was exit interviews with visitors to the shelter, many of whom said that they were homeless as children before experiencing homelessness as an adult.
“We thought, if we could stabilize the family unit, perhaps we could break this generational cycle of homelessness,” Kirchhof said.
Almost Home usually serves as overflow housing for Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Amy Gerhard, a case manager at the mission, said the organization currently has waitlists. With Almost Home no longer serving men without children, that leaves the mission with fewer beds this winter.
“Homelessness is a Dubuque community problem,” Gerhard said. “We really need community action to help figure out what we are going to do with this homelessness problem this winter.”
Gerhard said the mission also heard from men with children who have nowhere to go and agrees that a shelter for single fathers is a legitimate need and a positive development.
“I love St. John,” Gerhard said. “They have always been great supporters. ... Their quest now is really amazing. It is a legitimate need.”
Gerhard hopes that other organizations or individuals will step up as well so that no homeless individuals are left sleeping in the cold.
“If nobody takes action ... my personal opinion is I’m not sure how this winter is going to look,” Gerhard said.
Almost Home is working on an apartment-style unit that it hopes to have ready by the time the snow falls.
This first unit will serve almost as a test run. By June, the shelter plans to have finished remodeling an area capable of housing at least three more families.
The space will have five bedrooms with shared kitchen, dining and living spaces.
Families will be able to stay for 30 days, with the possibility of remaining for six months or longer depending on the circumstances. Once all the units are open, Kirchhof expects to house 12 to 15 families per year.
Almost Home will work to help the fathers find stable employment at a living wage.
“We’ve had good success finding homeless men jobs and housing,” Kirchhof said. “So we know what to do with dad.”
Opening Doors Executive Director Carol Gebhart said there is still another unmet need in Dubuque. Opening Doors offers emergency and transitional housing to women and children.
“I’m not surprised that Almost Home was getting calls from men that had children,” Gebhart said. “One other unmet need is for complete families to stay together. We get calls occasionally and the women and kids come to us and the father or male figure goes to Almost Home or the Dubuque Rescue Mission.”