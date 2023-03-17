A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for making unauthorized charges on a work credit card while employed at a Dubuque cemetery.
Jeffrey S. Paar, 64, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Paar was initially charged with unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and under $10,000 but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that police responded to Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., on Nov. 4 after receiving a report of unauthorized use of a credit card by an employee. Another employee reported that Paar — who then worked for the cemetery but no longer is employed there — was given access to a work credit card with a limit of $1,500, documents state. Cemetery employees determined that Paar made personal transactions totaling $1,990 from March 2021 to September 2022.
Employees had a meeting with Paar on Oct. 13, and Paar admitted to the personal transactions, documents state.
“Paar did make payments back to the cemetery totaling $1,989.88, but the cemetery association still wanted Paar criminally charged,” documents state.