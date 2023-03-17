A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for making unauthorized charges on a work credit card while employed at a Dubuque cemetery.

Jeffrey S. Paar, 64, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.

