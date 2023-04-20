MANCHESTER, Iowa — Nearly six years after purchasing the former Community Savings Bank building, the Delaware County supervisors have set a public hearing to discuss the sale of the building.
Milestones Group, a CPA firm in Manchester, put in a bid of $401,000 for the building. At a recent meeting, supervisors voted, 3-0, to set a public hearing for 1:15 p.m. Monday, April 24, to discuss the proposed conveyance of the property.
Supervisors purchased the building from Community Savings Bank in 2017 for $599,000. At the time, plans called for remodeling the space to accommodate early voting from the auditor’s office as well as designing a meeting room for the training of election workers. Voting access would have been on the main floor, making it handicap accessible.
Recommended for you
Remodeling work was to include a new office layout, a new basement remodel and new exterior improvement. In addition, mechanical, electrical and plumbing updates were planned.
That changed in 2020 when remodeling bids came in. An inspection by the State Fire Marshal Division determined the building would need an updated sprinkler system, including the basement. As a result of the sprinkler requirement, remodeling bids ballooned to $1 million.
After agreeing to put the building up for sale in August 2021, supervisors rejected a bid of $275,001 in May 2022.
At their recent meeting, all three supervisors agreed it was time to move on from the building.
Supervisor Chair Jeff Madlom said when the supervisors purchased the building, it was done in the best interest of the county. While supervisors could have utilized the old jail and sheriff’s office for upgrades, the uncertainty surrounding a new jail and sheriff’s office led supervisors to look at the old bank building.
“We had jail bond issues fail twice,” he said. “This building was available for what we had in mind and how we wanted to move forward. At the time, I think the board did absolutely the right decision. As it turned out, the bond issue did pass and we possibly could have looked at building over here (at the site of the former jail). But that wasn’t the circumstance.”
Madlom said he has shown the annex to several interested parties.
“Part of the problem is, now interest rates are up to 7.25% and that has scared off some possible buyers because they just couldn’t afford that building at that interest rate and borrow the money,” he said.
He acknowledged the bid from Milestones Group, saying, “This is a great opportunity for a very progressive company to come in and look at this property and get it back on the tax roll, and we will continue to move forward.
“This board will probably take criticism, but at the time, we did what we thought was best for everyone. We have worked very hard and very diligently to try and sell that property.”
Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs said a number of people had encouraged the supervisors to spend the money to remodel the building.
“The cost was prohibitive,” Helmrichs said. “That’s not how we get things done. Jeff (Madlom) has been our point man on showing the building, and he’s done a great job. I appreciate the work he’s done. But now I think it’s time to keep this moving forward.”
Supervisor Pete Buschmann also expressed disappointment, saying, “It was like a bad dream, with one requirement after another. The added expense just changed the whole landscape for us on that building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.