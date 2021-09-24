On the heels of recent federal approval, booster shots of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for specified population groups are available at multiple area locations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for certain high-risk individuals who already had received the two-dose primary series of the vaccine.
The CDC recommends this booster shot for people 65 years and older who are residents in long-term care settings and those between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions.
Guidelines also state that those aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and those aged 18 to 64 who face increased COVID-19 exposure because of their occupational or institutional setting may receive the booster shot.
In all cases, the booster shot should be administered at least six months after the second dose of the primary vaccine.
Pfizer booster shots are available to eligible individuals at all Hartig Drug pharmacy locations and all Dubuque Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
The booster also can be obtained at walk-in clinics hosted by the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association. Clinics are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 660 Iowa St.; Thursday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 14928 Public Safety Way; Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 660 Iowa St.; and Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 700 Locust St. In addition to the booster shot, the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available at these clinics.