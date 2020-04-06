STOCKTON, Ill. — Authorities said a woman was injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Jo Daviess County.
Ketina A. Green, 43, of Stockton, was transported to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday on South Evans Road about a half-mile north of U.S. 20, east of Woodbine. A press release states that Green was traveling west on South Evans when she failed to negotiate a sharp corner. Her vehicle left the roadway and rolled.