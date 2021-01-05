Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller warns residents to be alert to potential scams involving COVID-19 vaccinations and economic stimulus payments.
“Scammers follow the headlines, and they’ll take advantage of our excitement, confusion and other emotions,” he stated in a press release.
It states that no government agency will ask for payment upfront to receive a stimulus check and that anyone who does is potentially a scammer. The government also won’t call, text, email or contact people on social media to ask for personal information, including Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers.
Stimulus payments will arrive via direct deposit, paper checks or Economic Impact Payment debit cards.
The release states that several scams already have been reported involving COVID-19 vaccines. These scams include offers to sell tickets of some kind to residents to guarantee a place on a vaccination waiting list.
Authorities warn to be aware of “potential indicators of fraudulent activity,” including offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine, marketers offering to sell doses of vaccine or unsolicited emails or telephone calls from people claiming to be from a medical office.
Residents who suspect fraudulent activity are asked to contact the FBI at ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS.