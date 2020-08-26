A special election for a Dubuque City Council seat will not be held until next March.
Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan announced Tuesday that she set the First Ward election for March 2 to “allow everyone, including snowbirds, the opportunity to vote.” The filing deadline for candidates will be 5 p.m. Jan. 8.
Local officials earlier this month received a petition with more than 200 signatures calling for an election to fill the seat temporarily being filled by Kevin Lynch following the resignation of Brett Shaw. The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
Dolan said in a press release that the petition was not received in time to hold an election before a “blackout” period surrounding the Nov. 3 general election. She also had to schedule time for a primary election if more than two candidates file.
“We want to allow everyone, including snowbirds, the opportunity to vote early in-person or by absentee for both the primary and regular election,” the press release states. “Holding the elections after the holidays will allow as much voting time as possible.”
If a primary election is needed, it will be held on Feb. 2.