Dubuque police on Sunday arrested a man accused of hitting an Illinois officer with a vehicle, injuring her, while driving recklessly in a Chicago suburb.
Michael J. Ockerman, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Admiral Sheehy Drive on an Illinois warrant charging aggravated battery of a police officer and a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
According to a press release, Lincolnshire, Ill., police received a call from a neighboring police department and several 911 calls at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday about a reckless driver blocking a roadway. Ockerman’s vehicle struck and injured an officer when she exited her vehicle near the scene.
Ockerman then drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the release. Officers pursued Ockerman’s vehicle for a short time before ending the chase due to safety.
The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Court documents state that Lincolnshire police advised Dubuque police on Sunday night that Ockerman had called his mother from Grand Harbor Resort, 350 Bell St.
Dubuque police used traffic camera footage to track Ockerman to the area of Miller Riverview Park, where he was arrested. Officers reported that Ockerman was in possession of an unmarked pill bottle containing amphetamine and dextroamphetamine