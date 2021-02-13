City of Dubuque staff members are proposing a slight reduction in the property tax rate for next fiscal year.
Due to a state increase in the residential rollback factor, however, the average Dubuque homeowner still would see about a $12.50 increase on the city portion of property taxes. Commercial properties would see no change, while taxes would be reduced for industrial and multi-residential properties.
The tax rate proposal is outlined in documents related to the City Council’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 15, during which council members will be asked to set a public hearing on a resolution establishing the maximum amount of property tax dollars the city can collect in fiscal year 2022, which starts on July 1.
City staff are recommending that the property tax rate be reduced from $10.14 per $1,000 of assessed value to $10.05, a reduction of 0.93%.
The average homeowner in the city — the owner of a residential property valued at $146,467 — would see the city portion of the property tax bill increase by $12.49 despite the decrease, however. That is because, next fiscal year, the state’s residential rollback factor will increase the percentage of a property’s value that each resident is taxed on from 55.0743% to 56.4094%, which is a 2.42% increase.
The property tax rate reduction would mean a 0% increase in the city portion of property tax for commercial properties; a decrease for industrial properties by 0.3%, or $14.20; and a decrease for multi-residential properties by 6.15%, or $116.55.
Overall, city staff recommends that the maximum property tax dollars collected be set at $26,349,612, which represents a 1.6% increase over the current fiscal year. City council members can increase or decrease that amount prior to setting a public hearing. After a public hearing is set, the amount only can stay the same or be reduced.
“Everything I have heard and read indicates that the economic downturn in Dubuque has most negatively impacted the hospitality and tourism industries, which are commercial businesses, and individuals who mainly live in apartments,” wrote City Manager Mike Van Milligen in a memo to council members. “Recognizing this, I have tried to recommend a budget that minimizes property taxes on commercial properties and multi-family residential properties (3 units and above as defined by the State of Iowa). I am doing this while trying to have some additional resources to be responsive to the priorities of the mayor and City Council.”
City Director of Finance & Budget Jenny Larson said if that maximum property tax figure is approved, the city would be able to allocate $247,455 to annual recurring improvement packages and $154,347 for nonrecurring improvement packages.
As part of the budgeting process, city department heads submit lists of improvement package requests for consideration. This year, those requests total about $2.6 million.
“If the City Council should determine that a more appropriate target would have been no property tax increase for the average homeowner, this would require a lower property tax rate, which will further lower the property taxes for industrial and multi-residential properties and lead to a property tax reduction for commercial properties,” stated Van Milligen in his memo. “There then would be no money available for general fund improvement packages and the maintenance level budget would need to be reduced by $23,198.”
An accompanying chart showed that such a move would reduce commercial property taxes by 1.43%, industrial by 1.79% and multi-residential by 7.64%,
A fiscal year 2022 budget must be adopted by March 31. The city’s fiscal year 2021 tax rate of $10.14 per $1,000 was the smallest of the 11 largest cities in the state, according to city documents.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, several City Council members offered mixed reactions to the proposed reduction of the tax rate to $10.05.
Danny Sprank said he believes the city should avoid tax increases in order to reduce the financial burdens that residents already face during the COVID-19 pandemic. He intends to ask city staff if more can be done to prevent potential tax increases, including reducing the city’s planned general fund cash reserve balance.
“I want to do what we can to not hurt citizens,” he said. “I’d like to see what our other possible options are.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he wished to research the proposal further before declaring whether he supports it.
“I’m going to be studying the spending proposals very carefully,” he said. “Throughout the entire budget process, I want to know where and why we intend to spend that money.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she also intends to review the proposal further but added that she hopes the city can reduce the burden on taxpayers without sacrificing necessary city spending.
“We all know that COVID has had an impact on residents and also businesses,” Roussell said. “We need to be cognizant of that as we review our budget.”
If approved, the public hearing on the resolution would be held on March 1.