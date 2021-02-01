Thanks to ideal conditions created by the recent snowfall, guided snowshoe hikes will be held this week at Dubuque County Conservation parks.
The first hike is at 1 p.m. today at Proving Grounds Recreations Area, according to a press release issued this morning. Register at tinyurl.com/yx3drghr.
One opportunity will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Finley's Landing Park. Register at tinyurl.com/y4f2sd33.
Another will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at New Wine Park. Register at tinyurl.com/yxm3q3ex.
The cost is $2, plus fees.
Participants should wear hiking boots, layers and snow pants, if desired. Snowshoes will be provided. The activity is suggested for those in high school and older due to dexterity and distance.