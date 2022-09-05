The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Andrea R. Isaacs-Daley, 36, of 1900 Washington St., No. 1, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 16th and Elm streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Isaid Ignacia, 39, of 2429 Asbury Road, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Sunday at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., on charges of assault with injury, public intoxication and providing false identification information. Court documents state that Ignacia assaulted Joseph M. Allen, 31, of Peosta, Iowa, at the casino.
Darius J. Harrison, 18, of 2536 Windsor Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the area of Windsor Avenue and Pfotzer Street on charges of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana.
Timothy W. Morris, 48, of 2288 Francis St., was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Shawn M. Davis, 32, of 4421 Wren Drive, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Davis assaulted Tiara M. Davis, 28, of the same address, in the presence of a 10-year-old child.