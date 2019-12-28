A Dubuque man this week was arrested on more than 30 criminal charges for allegedly neglecting several farm animals, many of which died and were not properly disposed of.
Cesar L. Gonzalez, 31, of 2663 Roosevelt St., was arrested early Friday morning on warrants charging 25 counts of livestock neglect and eight counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal. Online records don’t yet list upcoming court dates.
All but one of the charges are simple misdemeanors, which carry a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail upon conviction. One livestock neglect charge is a serious misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail upon conviction.
Twenty-six animals, 23 of which were in poor health, were removed from Gonzalez’ farm after a search warrant was executed on Dec. 17. Officers also found more than one dozen dead animals, including a pig, a donkey and a pony, at the farm, according to court documents.
The surviving animals are being cared for by the Dubuque Regional Humane Society and the Iowa Equine Rescue.
Briana Eickhoff, director of operations at the humane society, said livestock rescued from the farm, including pot-bellied pigs, goats, sheep, a steer, chickens, geese, a duck and a pigeon, are being housed at a local farm.
“The remaining livestock are doing well, eating, drinking and enjoying the warm weather in their current home,” Eickhoff wrote in an emailed statement. “Many are significantly underweight with ribs and spines easily visible as well as having very matted hair and wool; however, these issues are being addressed to help ensure everyone gets back to a healthier condition in a timely manner.”