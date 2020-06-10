MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County officials hope to open their new jail by early next year following a delayed start, site issues and a price tag increase.
“The jail is almost back on schedule,” Delaware County Supervisor Jeff Madlom said. “We were a little bit behind. They have about 80% of the floors poured inside the building. Things are really, really going well.”
Madlom said construction was pushed back about a month because of a rainy spring, but the project is moving quickly now. The jail is planned to open early next year, but officials hope the project can be completed sooner.
“We are still shooting for sometime after the first of the year,” Madlom said. “We are really hoping by the end of December we can have an open house.”
The 19,826-square-foot jail, located at 1225 West Howard Street in Manchester, will house 42 beds at first, compared to 12 at the current jail.
“More space is absolutely necessary, but I think one of the most important issues was the safety of our jail staff,” Madlom said.
A second floor will remain unfinished in an effort to reduce project costs. That work will be completed in about five to 10 years when more space is needed, he said. Once that is finished, the jail will house 66 beds.
The project cost also has come in higher than expected so far, at $6.79 million — $800,000 more than what voters approved in a May 2019 bond referendum. However, officials are looking for ways to bring down the final cost.
The cost of the project rose after bids came in over budget, and soil at the site turned out to be unsuitable for construction, said John Hansen, owner of Midwest Construction Consultants, which is assisting the county with the project.
“It just turned out it was a fatty soil that was unsuitable to build on,” he said. “You need to remove that, so that you are building on a good, strong foundation.”
This cost for the site was also about $100,000 more than the first site supervisors considered before it became unavailable.
Madlom said county supervisors have been approving change orders to cut as many costs as possible to get the project back to the $5.9 million that voters approved.
He said residents will not see an increase in their property tax rate because the project coincides with the county paying off old debt from a previous bond.
“We are working the costs down,” he said. “We will get there by the time the project gets done.”
Delaware County voters overwhelmingly supported the bond referendum, with more than 85% of 2,534 votes being in favor.
It was county officials’ third attempt to acquire the funds to replace the aging jail using a referendum since 2014.