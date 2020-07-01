The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tremaine L. Moore Jr., 20, of 3240 Getty Terrace, Apt. 205, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Elma Dogic, 24, at their residence on June 6.
- Willie B. Randle Jr., 41, of 642 Chestnut St., was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense.