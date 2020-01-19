DES MOINES — Republican members of the Iowa Senate last week introduced a bill to allow local governments to form land bank boards.
However, the bill’s origins actually trace back to Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who introduced a similar measure last year. That bill failed to gain traction with the GOP-controlled legislature.
But by getting a Republican on board as the bill’s sponsor, it might be more politically palatable, Jochum said.
“As Democrats, if our name’s on it, it finds its way into the round file. So we find other ways to get things done,” she said. “You don’t worry about credit, you just see that it gets done, especially if you believe that it might really help address some housing shortages and other things.”
The bill now is co-sponsored by Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine. If passed, it would allow municipalities to create intergovernmental boards that could acquire or be given lands that the private sector has been unable to find a use for, structures that have been abandoned or tax-delinquent properties.
“This is allowing cities, multiple cities or counties to go together,” said Lofgren. “Then they would have a board. It streamlined the process to encourage people to fix up some of these vacant, abandoned properties.”
Lofgren credited Kelley Deutmeyer, executive director of the East Central Intergovernmental Association, with some work on the concept.
“We started working with the University of Iowa law clinic two years ago through their sustainable communities program,” Deutmeyer said. “One of their jobs from us was to study land banks. We were interested in developing one in our region because of the number of derelict properties.”
The “pocket neighborhood” currently under development in Maquoketa was part of ECIA’s inspiration.
“It’s a perfect example of what we would have looked at if we had a land bank at the time,” Deutmeyer said. “It is a property the county could have given to the land bank to develop.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said the bill has promise.
“I am extremely excited,” she said. “You go down and see projects like that and you know how good this will be for rural Iowa. This was out last year and I didn’t even see it.”
Jochum’s bill stalled in committee at the same time the Republican majority in both houses were focused on property tax reform.
So ECIA had to join other groups to find a Republican to carry it. Lofgren and Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, were interested.
Jochum said this has become a trend in an increasingly partisan Legislature with one party in control.
Lofgren said he is confident the Local Government Committee — which he chairs and to which the bill is assigned — will see its value.
“This is a phenomenon all over the country,” he said. “Since 2008, when the real estate market did so poorly, it’s still going on. There are properties maybe in the private sector nobody wants to do anything with or they don’t know what to do. All the sudden, these derelict properties are a big talking point.”