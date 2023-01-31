EARLVILLE, Iowa -- A Delaware County man accused of shooting at his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to the related charges against him.
Christopher J. Wuchter, 37, of Earlville, recently pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.
Wuchter's next court hearing is set for Feb. 21, and his trial is slated to start March 15.
Court documents state that Delaware County authorities responded Jan. 9 to a residence north of Earlville after receiving a report that Wuchter assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Kayla M. Pritchard.
Wuchter told authorities that he was upset with Pritchard for not picking him up from work. Pritchard told authorities that Wuchter told her that her kids would "witness a murder" during the altercation, documents state.
While authorities were investigating the incident, they learned of a shooting that occurred Aug. 22 at their residence.
That day, Wuchter was angry at Pritchard and was "pushing (Pritchard) around," documents state.
When Pritchard's 15-year-old son told Wuchter to stop assaulting his mother, Wuchter held the teen by the throat and pushed him against a door, causing an injury to the teen's back that was later documented in photos. Wuchter pushed Pritchard over a bed when she told him to stop assaulting her son and then grabbed her and pushed her into her son, causing the son to have a bloody nose.
Pritchard left the residence with her 9-year-old daughter, and as they were walking away from the house, Wuchter pointed a "black long gun" at Pritchard through an open window of the house. The teen's girlfriend saw Wuchter fire three shots towards Pritchard, documents state.
Pritchard told authorities that she and her daughter ran down the road to a neighbor's property and hid in some trees after Wuchter fired the shots.
Items seized by authorities while executing a search warrant included 10 shotguns, eight handguns, 12 rifles, drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine and marijuana residue, a scale, marijuana seeds and plant material, and counterfeit currency.
Wuchter also pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment in relation to the January incident. He is also charged with two related counts of domestic assault, but plea documents have not yet been filed.