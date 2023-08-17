MANCHESTER, Iowa — After months of failed negotiations, the Manchester City Council is putting forth one last good-faith effort to acquire property it has deemed necessary for an airport expansion project before potentially proceeding with condemnation proceedings.
During this week’s meeting, City Attorney Jim Peters explained the process moving forward.
The council tentatively has scheduled Sept. 25 as the date to hold a public hearing on the Manchester Municipal Airport Improvement Project, which will require the addition of adjacent land to expand the runway to satisfy Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.
Once the hearing is closed, the council will be presented with a resolution in regard to whether or not it wants to proceed with the project and necessary land acquisition.
“The resolution you would be approving would not say condemnation because we’re still hoping not to need condemnation,” Peters said. “But the resolution would approve seeking acquisition through negotiation and, in the event that fails, authorizing the city attorney and city manager to move forward with condemnation as an alternative.”
Should the council approve that resolution, Peters said, property owners then would be presented with updated appraisals and negotiations would continue.
Should there fail to be an agreement, the council would consider a proposal determining what it feels is the fair market value of the property.
“Basically, the price you’re going to make your last offer,” Peters said.
Should that not be accepted, Peters said, the city would ask a judge to appoint a condemnation commission before which it could present its case.
Peters said if a condemnation board were to award the property owners more than the council’s last offer, it could be required to pay some attorney fees so “there is an incentive not to undercut yourself.”
While this process once has again picked up some forward momentum, Peters said “there are a lot of little hoops to jump through in between” before any type of condemnation process would begin.
In previous discussions, the council has noted the path toward condemnation is one it would prefer to avoid but that it might be a necessary one to keep the airport viable.
“This is another opportunity for us basically to be able to come to the table and talk,” Mayor Connie Behnken said of the planned proceedings.
Peters agreed, saying this move basically was letting property owners know negotiations can continue or the staff has been given the authority to seek other avenues to acquire the land “if that’s what the council decides after the public hearing.”
“I think we’ve all wanted this to be an amicable way to move forward,” Behnken said.
The council took no formal action on this issue at the meeting. City Manager Tim Vick explained the discussion was just to ensure the council had a chance to read the city’s letter to impacted property owners and have a discussion before it is sent.