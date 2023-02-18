KIELER, Wis. — A Kieler- headquartered company this week paid $1.54 million in penalties after federal authorities determined it employed at least 102 children ages 13 to 17 “in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states.”
The U.S. Department of Labor reported the findings of its investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc.
“The division found that children were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat-processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters,” states a press release.
At least three of those minors, including a 13-year-old, suffered burns from the chemicals used for cleaning at the JBS plant in Grand Island, Neb., officials said.
PSSI is a cleaning and sanitation company providing contract work at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities and employs 17,000 people at more than 700 locations across the country.
The company was fined $15,138 for each minor “employed in violation of the law” — the maximum financial penalty allowed under law, the release states.
Federal authorities launched their investigation in August. The Department of Labor in November filed a lawsuit alleging the company had employed at least 31 children in hazardous conditions on overnight shifts at plants in Minnesota and Nebraska.
The agency obtained a temporary restraining order in November and a permanent injunction in December, when PSSI entered into a consent judgment that committed the company to no longer employ minors illegally.
“Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ systems flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ignored the flags,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri in Chicago in the release. “When the Wage and Hour Division arrived with warrants, the adults — who had recruited, hired and supervised these children — tried to derail our efforts to investigate their employment practices.”
Federal investigators reported that they determined that 10 minors were working at two plants in Arkansas, four minors worked at a Colorado plant, two worked at an Indiana site, 26 were employed at a Kansas plant, 25 worked at three plants in Minnesota, 33 worked at Nebraska plants, and one each was reported at plants in Tennessee and Texas.
PSSI paid its fines this week.
The company’s vice president of marketing, Gina Swenson, said in a statement on Friday that the company has “a zero-tolerance policy against employing anyone under the age of 18.”
As soon as PSSI became aware of the allegations, she said, it conducted audits and hired an outside law firm to help strengthen its policies. PSSI has also conducted additional training for hiring managers, including on spotting identity theft, she said.
None of the minors identified by federal investigators still work for PSSI, and the Department of Labor “has also not identified any managers aware of improper conduct that are currently employed” by the company, Swenson added.
