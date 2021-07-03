A fire Friday morning at a Dubuque apartment complex injured one person and left residents of seven units displaced.
The fire was reported at about 11:20 a.m. at 3674 Pennsylvania Ave., which is part of Penn Place Apartments.
One person suffered fire-related injuries, according to Fire Chief Rick Steines. That person’s name was not released.
Two other people and a dog also were treated at the scene, though Steines said it was unclear if their medical issues were directly caused by the fire.
He said the fire started in a first-floor apartment and was contained to that unit, but there was smoke damage in other parts of the building.
“The smoke went up an internal stairwell,” he said.
Neighbor Karleena Blum was in the shower when she heard the fire alarms. She lives at 3676 Pennsylvania Ave., which is a part of the same structure and which also was evacuated.
“We looked at the neighbor’s window and saw the smoke was billowing out,” Blum said.
Executive Management & Real Estate Ltd. began managing the property in June. According to Executive Management President Carol Copeland, there are 18 units in the building that had the fire.
“There were seven apartments where residents were displaced,” said Fire Department Fire Marshal Kevin Esser. “The Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.”
One unit was declared unsafe due to fire damage. The other six units where residents have been displaced suffered smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire was not immediately determined, and officials still are working to assess the scope of the damage.
Esser said Assistant Fire Marshal Derek Paulson is investigating the fire.