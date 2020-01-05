MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities say an electrical heater was the likely cause of a mobile home blaze that displaced a Manchester man Friday night.
Manchester Fire Department was called out around 10:22 p.m. to Eugene Wulfekuhle residence at 1687 195th St., according to Fire Chief Mike Ryan. There were no injuries.
“There was enough damage that he had to find another place to live,” Ryan said. “We had mutual aid from Dundee (Fire Department) because the fire was just outside city limits and we needed additional water. We were there about two hours.”
Ryan said Wulfekuhle came home and found the home in flames.
“If you have a heating instrument, unplug it when you’re gone,” Ryan said. “That’s the best thing to do.”