A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison for having a gun despite previously being convicted of domestic abuse.
Charles D. Carter, 28, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted domestic abuser.
He also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to a press release and court documents, police discovered that Carter had a gun after he assaulted his girlfriend Maggie L. Brenner, then 26, in August 2018. He punched her in the face and arms, hit her in the face with towel rack, hit her with a belt and choked her, causing her to black out.
"When the police arrived, they found Carter hiding in the trunk of the victim’s car," the release states.
Police found the gun in Carter's dresser drawer. The release notes that he was prohibited from having firearms because he had been convicted of domestic abuse twice before.
In relation to the August 2018 incident, Carter originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, domestic assault-third or subsequent offense and first-degree harassment.