BELLEVUE, Iowa — City of Bellevue officials hope that a recent bank stabilization project in a city park will improve stream access for local anglers.
The city worked with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to plan the project at Mill Creek in Felderman Park. Work included removing concrete slabs that were previously placed on the bank for stabilization and replacing them with limestone riprap, as well as reshaping the bank and adding stairs so that residents can more easily descend to stream level.
The site has grown in popularity with local anglers since the DNR began stocking the creek with rainbow trout in 2019. DNR Fisheries Biologist Dan Kirby said the improvements should increase safety and accessibility.
“Concrete is not the easiest to walk on, those big slabs especially, and it’s not necessarily the best bank stabilization material, either,” he said. “We tried to smooth that all out and make it easier to go up and down those banks by just using different material (and) flatter slopes.”
He said final work on the site, including the laying of sod and seeding of the area, will be completed in the spring.
The project, completed by local contractor TW Excavating earlier this year, was funded by a $39,500 Resource Enhancement and Projection Fund grant from the Iowa DNR.
Kirby said concrete slabs, often left over from sidewalk repairs or similar construction projects, were once used frequently for bank stabilization. Now, riprap is typically preferred for stabilization, as water can easily wash around large pieces of cement and erode the bank.
At Mill Creek, this erosion had caused the bank to slope at a steep angle, necessitating the reshaping of the bank.
“We also wanted to make it aesthetically look better, instead of the jagged, broken concrete thrown there,” Kirby said. “We wanted to beautify the area.”
Bellevue City Council Member Tom Roth, who has fished at Felderman Park frequently in recent years, said the bank stabilization project will go a long way toward improving safety in what was previously a dangerous spot.
“Now, it’s level and it’s stable as opposed to just a bunch of rubble that you have to pick your way through and hope you don’t trip or stumble,” he said. “It’s a great improvement, and … I think it will lead to a lot more use down there.”