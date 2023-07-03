ASBURY, Iowa — It was July 4, 1969, and 15-year-old Jan Allendorf had crossed the river from her home in East Dubuque, Ill., to attend the annual fireworks display in Dubuque with her sister and a few friends.
They stopped at Sandy’s drive-in on University Avenue for a bite to eat before the show.
“We were in my sister’s VW Bug,” said Jan, now Jan Germain, 69, of Asbury. “There was a dog barking at the gas station across the street, and — I don’t know why, I was goofy — I started barking back at it.”
Seventeen-year-old Dave Germain, who lived in Dubuque, was at Sandy’s with some friends, too. They also were heading to the display. Attracted by the noise of Jan’s dog impression, they walked over to the Volkswagen.
“I was horrified,” Jan said. “My friends are saying, ‘Roll up the window.’”
The group of teens chatted for a few minutes.
“I remember he had piercing blue eyes,” Jan said. “I was attracted to him right away.”
Dave noticed Jan, too.
“I saw her sitting in the car, and I thought, ‘Oh, pretty girl. I’ve got to go and talk to her,’” said Dave, now 71.
Their short encounter was over too soon, and the groups went their separate ways.
After the fireworks, Jan and her friends stopped at another Sandy’s — the one on Dodge Street.
Dave, sitting in a car in the parking lot of the same drive-in with his friends, couldn’t believe his good luck.
“I thought, ‘Oh, man — there she is again,” he said. “She was just so cute. My buddy Mike had the presence of mind to get her number, so I called her the next day.”
Their first date was simple.
“We just took a walk at Eagle Point Park,” Jan said. “Then we started dating. We went to (Knights of Columbus) dances and ramp dances.”
It was the Vietnam War era, and Dave had graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. The draft lottery was still in effect, and Dave drew number 15, a low number which was a sure bet he would be drafted.
“My friend said, ‘Well, you’re going,’” he said. “And then he got number 30, and I said, ‘You’re going with me.’ We decided to enlist rather than wait for that letter.”
Dave proposed to Jan on the steps of Wahlert Catholic High School, where she was a student, before he left for basic training.
Dave was trained in security and assigned to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., as a prison guard. He came home on leave, and he and Jan were married on Sept. 15, 1972. They celebrated their golden anniversary last year.
The couple made their home near the prison, renting the bottom floor of a house for $80 a month.
“Jan called it our love palace,” Dave said.
Money was tight. Dave recalls a time when a clerical error left him without a paycheck for two weeks.
“There was a bag of aluminum cans on the back porch that someone had left,” he said. “We took them to the grocery store and got the deposit money, which was enough for a loaf of bread and package of bologna. So that’s what we ate for two weeks.”
When Dave was discharged, he and Jan returned to Dubuque, where they bought Dave’s childhood home. They had four children — Erin Sell, Matt, Beth Otto and Sarah. The couple also have five grandchildren.
Dave worked in security at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years before retiring in 2004.
“I walked in at 22 and walked out at 52,” he said.
Jan worked in retail before taking a job as a teacher’s associate at Resurrection School, where she worked for nine years. She went on to work for Dubuque Internal Medicine (now Grand River Medical Group) before retiring in 2014.
They moved to their current home in Asbury when their daughter Erin was 14.
“I have no idea how they put us all through Catholic school and took us on vacations and gave us the life that we had,” said Erin, of Asbury. “We never missed out on anything. They made it work, and they made sacrifices.”
Some of those sacrifices involved bartering, including Jan’s famous chocolate chip cookies for a Christmas tree one year. Another year, they went to the Christmas tree lot on Christmas Eve and got a tree for a dollar.
Erin has fond memories of family vacations, even if they were sometimes a bit unorthodox.
“We were going to Louisiana, and our minivan broke down before we left,” she said. “We ended up having to take my dad’s truck, and this wasn’t spacious space like what trucks have now. One of us sat up front, and the rest of us had to sit in back. My brother and I took turns lying on the floor because we were so desperate to stretch out.”
Dave, a talented woodworker, has been able to devote time to his hobby in his retirement. He makes boxes for veterans to display their medals and ribbons and works closely with each recipient for a custom-made heirloom.
Jan is a skilled cook. She also walks at least four miles a day and enjoys working in the yard and gardening.
“I haven’t mowed the lawn in 30 years,” Dave said, laughing.
Erin always has been impressed with the thoughtfulness her parents show for each other.
“They do quite a bit for each other,” she said. “They take turns making coffee while the other one stays in bed and reads the paper. It’s just part of their everyday life to take care of each other.”
Dave is also big on surprises.
“They were on the (Mississippi) Riverwalk, and he had a friend of his who is a priest surprise her on their walk for a vow renewal,” Erin said. “He’s very intentional and thoughtful with everything he does.”
Dave said the secret to their long marriage starts with the basics.
“You have to love each other to start with,” he said. “And we always have. We’ve had a lot of hard times, and those really brought us together. It just makes you stronger.”
Jan’s answer is a bit more succinct.
“He makes me laugh every day,” she said.
Looking back on their double meet-cute more than 50 years ago, Jan and Dave both are sure the universe had a hand in it.
“Just that little tear in the matrix,” Dave said.
“It was meant to be,” Jan added.