Local health care providers on Thursday stressed that residents can continue drinking Dubuque’s tap water, one day after the city reported that “forever chemicals” have been detected in it.
The city noted in its late Wednesday afternoon announcement that the water continues to meet all state and federal standards for safe consumption but that any residents with health concerns regarding its consumption should contact their health care provider, per the recommendation of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, those local health experts said residents do not need to avoid the city’s tap water.
“They don’t need to stop using or drinking the water,” said Dr. Jeffrey Westpheling, occupational medicine specialist with Medical Associates in Dubuque. “There is no cause for panic or alarm.”
On Wednesday, the city announced samples of its drinking water taken in August revealed the level of one of many perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, typically categorized as PFAS, was 4.6 parts per trillion, exceeding the federal minimum reporting threshold of 4 parts per trillion.
Raw water samples also were taken from two of the city’s nine wells, both of which also yielded PFAS levels “exceeding the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s) advisories,” according to a press release issued by the city.
In response, the city shut down those two wells out of an abundance of caution and is in the midst of testing the remaining seven, with results expected in about three weeks.
PFAS are a group of thousands of manmade chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s. Due to their widespread use, they now commonly are found in water, air, fish, wildlife and soil around the world.
The EPA does not recommend that residents stop using tap water in communities with reportable levels of PFAS.
Health care providers response
Research is underway to determine the potential harmful effects of PFAS exposure, but the EPA currently states that high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes.
Westpheling said research has discovered an association between PFAS exposure and various health conditions, including high cholesterol, elevated blood pressure and some types of cancers, but it still remains unclear if PFAS directly cause them.
He added that there are no known symptoms of PFAS exposure that can be identified, and bloodwork testing currently can’t identify the amount of PFAS in someone’s body.
“There isn’t anything specific to be watchful for,” he said.
If people are concerned about PFAS exposure, Westpheling said, there are home filtration systems that can reduce the levels of PFAS in tap water, and he also recommended that people avoid using products that use PFAS.
The EPA estimates that about 20% of an individual’s lifetime exposure to PFAS comes from drinking water, “and the remaining 80% is attributed to all other potential exposure sources,” according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
Additionally, Westpheling warned against people only drinking bottled water as an alternative.
“In some cases, bottled water has higher levels of PFAS than the water we have in Dubuque,” he said.
He recommended that families with young children or pregnant women consider talking with their doctor about PFAS, since those populations have been identified as potentially at risk.
However, he believes it is likely that many residents will want to know more about the chemicals, whether at risk or not.
“I would encourage anybody that does have further questions to talk with their doctor,” he said. “Just this announcement is going to provoke a lot of anxiety among people.”
In an emailed statement, Amanda Robinson, an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine & Walk-In Care-Peosta, also recommended that people who are concerned with PFAS talk with their doctor.
“UnityPoint Health–Dubuque would schedule an individual appointment with the patient’s primary care provider to address concerns and individual health issues,” Robinson said in her statement. “Research is still ongoing to determine how different levels of exposure to different PFAS can lead to a variety of health issues.”
Officials with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Grand River Medical Group did not return calls seeking comment for this story.
Other community responses
Other Midwest cities that also have found PFAS in their water supplies have taken similar action to Dubuque.
Corey McCoid, water supply operations supervisor for the Iowa DNR, said multiple Iowa cities temporarily have stopped drawing from wells that tested positive for PFAS as they await additional results, including Ames, Central City and West Des Moines.
In May, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported that West Des Moines was able to cut the levels of PFAS found in its drinking water in late 2021 after it shut down a contaminated well.
McCoid said communities such as Dubuque likely will rely on blending water from contaminated wells with clean wells in order to bring PFAS levels below current federal minimum reporting levels.
He added that likely will be the main response cities take as they await further guidance from the EPA, which is in the midst of proposing a drinking standard for PFAS that isn’t expected to be finalized until the end of 2023.
“Nobody knows what the endgame is or what they need to treat for,” McCoid said. “It’s hard to treat anything when you don’t know what the requirements are going to be.”
In 2017, the city of Madison, Wis., detected PFAS in one of its groundwater wells. Since then, the city has conducted annual testing for PFAS, and it is in the process of designing a treatment system for one of its wells. Construction on that system is expected to begin in 2024, according to the city’s website.
Illinois officials have tested 1,749 community water supplies in the state for PFAS. In Jo Daviess County, only one tested drinking water system, Mount Vernon Association Inc., produced results indicating PFAS levels above the state’s current guidance levels. That water system serves 491 residents between East Dubuque and Menominee.
Mark Crouch, operator for Mount Vernon Association, said the water utility still is monitoring the PFAS in its system with continued testing as it awaits further direction from the state.
