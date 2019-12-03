BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated Darlington woman crashed into a buggy Sunday, then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Jeanne M. Halvorson, 56, was arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. She also was cited with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run, failure to notify law enforcement of a crash, vehicle owner’s liability for striking an occupied vehicle and resisting or obstructing law enforcement.
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 126 in Belmont Township. A press release states that Halvorson crashed into the buggy, but then drove away.
Darlington police reported arresting Halvorson at about 7:05 p.m. on Wisconsin 81.
The sheriff’s department reported that, after it was located, her vehicle had to be towed from the scene.